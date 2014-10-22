FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HKEx to launch mini base metals contracts on Dec. 1
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 22, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

HKEx to launch mini base metals contracts on Dec. 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Logos of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) are seen on a window door inside the trading hall during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) plans to launch so-called “mini” industrial metals futures contracts on Dec. 1, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said on Tuesday.

HKEx, which purchased the London Metal Exchange (LME) in December 2012, has previously said it planned to launch contracts in copper, aluminum and zinc this year, but this is the first time the launch date has been announced.

Li announced the date during a speech at the LME Week dinner, the largest annual gathering of the global industrial metals sector.

The contracts have a lot size of five tonnes rather than 25 tonnes on benchmark contracts on the 137-year-old LME, the world’s biggest industrial metals market.

The contracts will be based on settlement prices of the LME futures and settled in cash, not with physical metal like LME contracts, and denominated in the Chinese currency.

The launch aims to capture the growing appetite among investors in China for commodities trading and will offer currency convenience for its Asia clients.

China is the world’s largest industrial metals consumers.

Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.