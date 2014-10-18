Stakes high as LME bets on China expansion, luring fund investors

LONDON (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange, the world’s biggest industrial metals market, heads into LME Week on Monday fresh from a legal victory that enables reform of its warehousing system and winning a foothold in benchmarking precious metals.

But those two successes alone will not ensure that the $2.2 billion deal by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) in 2012 to acquire the 137-year old exchange will pay off.

To churn out profits, the LME plans to attract more financial investors such as hedge funds and expand its tentacles into mainland China, which for now remains elusive.

Fund managers, who are not interested in hedging physical metal, want a more standardized way to trade LME contracts to ensure that they can buy and sell large amounts easily.

The LME is currently working behind the scenes to find ways to funnel more liquidity into a particular expiration date each month, two industry sources told Reuters.

“The LME is planning a win-win deal to attract new financial investors by making it easier to invest in one date (per month), while leaving in place the attractions of the physical market,” said one of the sources with direct knowledge of the LME plans.

As part of a strategy of expanding into China, the LME plans to add the Chinese currency as collateral for clearing of metals contracts by year’s end [ID:nL6N0RN1B5] and to expand its network of certified metals warehouses on the mainland in the next few years.

The exchange hopes the new initiatives will gain momentum after its string of recent successes, which came just ahead of LME Week, the global industry’s largest annual gathering.

This week the LME won the right to take charge of London’s platinum and palladium pricing benchmarks, a stunning comeback after it failed to secure administration of the silver price.

The exchange also prevailed earlier this month in a legal showdown with Russian aluminum giant Rusal, allowing it to implement a sweeping reform of its global warehouses.

LURING HEDGE FUNDS

The LME, Europe’s only financial market that still uses open outcry trading, accounts for about 80 percent of overall global futures and options trade in base metals.

Miners and industrial users love its flexible set-up, which allows them to lock in prices on any day for a three-month period.

But having hundreds of possible expiration dates is a nightmare for fund managers, who want to trade a standardized contract electronically.

The exchange has been losing business to U.S. rival CME, which offers monthly Comex copper contracts with fixed expiration dates.

“Many risk managers at hedge funds are worried that there’s not enough liquidity in some LME dates and veto investments (on the LME),” the source said.

The LME is soon to announce a plan to boost the liquidity of contracts that expire on one date each month - its so-called “Third Wednesday” - by making it easier for brokers to make bid/ask quotes for that date, the source said.

The exchange currently imposes a fixed ratio on a broker’s number of orders relative to its trades, a rule designed to curb abuses by high-frequency traders, but this is due to be tweaked, one of the sources said.

Another senior industry source said the proposal has been floated at the LME’s working groups but cautioned that the exchange needed to tread carefully.

“We don’t want the LME to turn into Comex, where 99.7 percent of trade is electronic,” the source said. “We’re a physical market, and we’ve warned the management that we need to stay a physical market.”

CHINA VISION

Boosting volumes from big financial investors is a major element of HKEx’s plan to make the LME a profit centre. Other steps include a recent hike in trading fees, the launch of its own clearing house and plans for new futures products centred on materials linked to the steel industry.

But all those strategies are a sideshow compared with HKEx’s vision of capturing the massive metals market in mainland China.

“The Hong Kong bourse is very serious about this purchase; it wasn’t just a trophy,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. “They paid a ridiculously high price but paid it for a reason.”

HKEx saw the potential for huge long-term profits in bringing together mainland China, the nation with the biggest appetite for metals, with the LME, which has a near monopoly on the market.

“We’re fundamentally at the cutting edge of changing the way that markets trade with China,” LME Chief Executive Garry Jones told a recent presentation.

So far, HKEx has been pouring cash into investments at the LME, which have run into the “hundreds of millions of pounds”, Jones said, declining to give a specific figure.

Morningstar analyst Iris Tan expects LME revenue to increase steadily by nearly 9 percent a year over the next decade. “Over the long term, LME’s future expansion into the region is a key future revenue and earnings driver,” Tan said in a note.

But there are risks, including that China’s economy will have a hard landing or face complications with its reform process, Tan added.

”We continue to see financial reforms in the mainland as

both an opportunity and a risk for HKEx.”

In the equity market on Oct. 27, HKEx itself is due to launch a link with the mainland Shanghai exchange that will allow international investors to trade shares in both places, which has been hailed as a milestone in opening up China’s capital markets.

But in a taste of the challenges that will be faced in moving LME metals trade into the mainland, at a recent briefing, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li was forced to reassure investors that civil unrest in Hong Kong would not disrupt the launch.