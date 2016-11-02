Vale CEO aims to cut debt to $15-$17 billion by end 2017

Murilo Ferreira, chief executive of Brazilian miner Vale, attends an interview with Reuters in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015.

LONDON (Reuters) - Vale Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday the firm was seeking to cut its debt to between $15 billion and $17 billion by the end of 2017, a slight revision of previous guidance.

Along with the rest of the mining industry, Vale was hard hit by a collapse in commodity prices last year, but for Vale the impact was made worse by the collapse of a dam in Brazil, part of the Samarco venture it jointly operates with BHP Billiton.

In its Q3 results statement in October, Vale reported a profit and its net debt had fallen by $1.5 billion from the second quarter to $25.97 billion and Vale's guidance pointed to a net debt cut to $15 billion by mid-2017, primarily through asset sales.

Speaking at a Bloomberg conference on Wednesday, the CEO also said he was shifting the focus to increasing profit margins rather than higher production.

This reflects a trend in an industry that can no longer rely on simply producing more from increasingly depleted and low quality assets to boost shareholder value.