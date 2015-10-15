Platinum price forecasts for 2016 lowered after third quarter plunge: poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Analysts and traders have lowered their outlook for platinum prices next year, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, after the metal plunged 16 percent in its biggest quarterly drop in seven years.

The survey of 30 analysts and traders conducted over the last two weeks returned an average platinum price forecast for 2016 of $1,105.50 an ounce, 12 percent below the average forecast of a similar poll conducted three months earlier.

Platinum, which has averaged $1,093 in the year to date, is expected to average $1,080 an ounce in 2015 after slipping to $998 in the fourth quarter.

Prices have suffered from perceptions that supply remains plentiful, after an historic five-month miners’ strike in South Africa last year failed to push prices much higher.

Demand has also been lackluster this year, with weakness seen in Chinese platinum jewellery buying, which accounts for a fifth of global consumption.

Prices have also eased on concerns that demand for diesel cars, which use platinum in their catalytic converters, may be hurt by the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

“Clearly the VW story has added to the already bearish outlook for platinum, given the lack of price response to last year’s strike action,” Fastmarkets analyst James Moore said.

“While prices appear to be stabilizing, the ability to rally will largely depend on the producers, and whether deeper production cuts are announced.”

Price forecasts for palladium have also been cut, though less severely. The metal is now expected to average $745 per ounce next year, compared to a forecast of $820 made three months ago.

This year it is expected to average $701, against an average forecast of $756 an ounce in July. Prices so far this year have averaged $715 an ounce.

Palladium is expected to benefit more from rising autocatalyst demand than platinum, as it is more heavily used in the gasoline-fuelled cars popular in the United States, China and emerging market economies.

While a softer tone to Chinese car sales has weighed on the metal this year, this weakness is expected to be temporary, analysts said.

“We believe palladium prices undershot fundamentally justified levels on mounting worries about weakness in Chinese car sales,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

“While they should remain sluggish in the short term, we do not expect a severe downturn. Longer term, Chinese car sales should return to their structural growth path.”