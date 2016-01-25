Copper's crash to see average price hit lowest since 2005: Reuters poll

A worker cleans copper cathodes inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, northwest of Santigo January 6, 2015. Picture taken January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

LONDON (Reuters) - Copper prices are expected to see their lowest average in more than a decade this year due to weak demand growth in top consumer China and a supply overhang, a Reuters survey of metal analysts showed.

But 2016 is also likely to see losses come to an end as cuts in mine supply help balance the market.

The survey of 32 metal analysts showed the median forecast for prices of the metal used in power and construction at $4,858 a ton this year, the lowest since 2005 when the number was around $3,600 and the commodities “super-cycle” was in its ascendancy.

For 2017 the forecast shows an improvement to $5,182, but that is still below last year’s $5,495.

China accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption estimated at 22 million tonnes. Chinese demand growth has slowed significantly since the heady days of the last decade, while supplies continued rising.

“The copper market, along with base metal markets in general, will be determined by the performance of one country: China. We expect Chinese demand growth for copper to be roughly 2 percent in 2016, after slowing from 2.5-3.0 percent in 2015,” said Barclays’ commodities analyst Dane David.

“But note that there is downside risk to this forecast given the serious slowdown the Chinese economy is now facing.”

The consensus for the copper market surplus this year is 150,000 tonnes compared with 177,000 tonnes in the previous survey taken in October, while 2017 is expected to see a 60,000-tonne surplus.

Last year, mining giants Glencore and Freeport as well as Poland’s KGHM waved the white flag and announced plans to suspend some copper production.

But the cuts are unlikely to balance the market and more are expected this year as many miners are losing money.

Data from the GFMS team at Thomson Reuters shows more than 50 percent of mines are losing money on a total cost basis with copper prices around $4,400 a ton.

ABUNDANCE OF ALUMINUM

For aluminum, the forecast is for a surplus of 392,500 tonnes, below the 719,000-tonne surplus seen previously.

But the lower surplus is unlikely to provide much support for the metal used in transport and packaging, as prices are expected to average $1,500 a ton this year from $1,661 last year.

“Ultimately aluminum is the metal with the most over-capacity on the supply-side and most significant inventory overhang, which suggest it should be the metal which performs the weakest,” said Standard Chartered analyst Nicholas Snowdon.

“Until that overcapacity is undone by a period of limited smelter investment and demand growth, that price upside limitation for aluminum will remain in place.”

Snowdon, along with others in the survey, expects zinc to be a top performer this year due to a supply shortfall.

The zinc market is likely to see a deficit of 53,000 tonnes this year and 275,000 next year, the survey showed.

Prices of the metal used to galvanize steel are seen averaging $1,682 this year compared with $1,928 in 2015.

“Zinc has the potential for a really strong and sustained price rally as mine production cuts and looming concentrate tightness feed through to the refined market,” ICBC Standard Bank said in a note.

“Refined deficits are on the way, which should lend background support to prices and attract the more speculative elements of the market. The problem however is one of timing.”