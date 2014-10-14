Three years after selling to Glencore, Pacorini returns to metal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pacorini, the Italian family-owned soft commodities storage firm that sold its metals warehousing business to Glencore three years ago, is making a comeback, hiring two former executives to rebuild its metals operations.

Six weeks after leaving Glencore’s metals warehousing company Pacorini Metals, Mario Casciano joined Pacorini Global Systems (PGS) on Monday to set up the 91-year-old company’s North American metals business, he told Reuters.

He follows Daniel Saez who left Glencore’s Pacorini in July and started at PGS a few weeks ago to run the European operations, he said. Saez has begun the process of reapplying to run storage sheds in the London Metal Exchange’s vast global network.

Casciano expects to offer trucking and other logistics services alongside storage both in LME and off-exchange sheds.

“The focal point is more ports, more network and more in-house services,” he said.

Both men worked for the Pacorini family’s metals business, one of the industry’s largest, for about a decade before it was sold to Glencore in 2010.

The return of the firm, which made its first foray into LME storage in the 1980s, illustrates the continued interest in the sector even as U.S. lawmakers increase pressure on the LME to introduce tougher measures to curb year-long queues that metal consumers say have inflated physical prices and distorted supplies.

Last week, the 137-year old exchange said it is considering capping the amount of rent warehousing companies can charge to store metal in their sheds, potentially restricting warehouses’ income.

Many market participants have suggested tougher regulations would erode appetite for being in the business, but many see opportunities outside of the LME system too. With a wide forward price structure in aluminum, traders can store metal and sell it at a profit at a later date.

The move also comes as a copper financing scandal in a major Chinese port roils the sector, leaving major banks and merchants facing hundreds of millions of dollars of losses and storage firms reassessing how they run their businesses there.

“The market’s changing. Financing will be available, but it doesn’t have to be stored in LME warehouses,” Casciano said.

FROM SPICE TRADE TO METALS

Pacorini was founded in 1933 in Trieste, one of Italy’s biggest ports, by Bruno Pacorini focusing on the coffee, spices and dried fruit trade.

It is still partly owned by the Pacorini family, with Roberto as chairman, and has grown into one of the largest soft commodities storage, freight forwarding and transportation companies with operations stretching from Vietnam and Colombia to Belgium.

Within the next six weeks, PGS hopes to get as many as four new LME locations approved.

In the United States, Casciano aims to set up shop in major ports, including LME-registered locations such as Mobile, Alabama, and non-exchange approved ones like Houston, Texas. Both executives will also look to move into Asia.