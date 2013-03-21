Analysis: Cheap gas fuels North American methanol expansion

(Reuters) - North American methanol producers, fueled by cheap natural gas, are embarking on an expansion drive that will slash the region’s dependency on imports and boost revenue for sector leaders such as Methanex Corp (MX.TO) (MEOH.O).

Methanex, the world’s No. 1 methanol supplier, plans to raise production capacity by 60 percent in the next few years to meet growing demand for a petrochemical used as a fuel additive to make gasoline engines burn cleaner.

Shares of the Vancouver-based company have nearly doubled in the last three years. Investors are betting the stock will rise further, as well as that of fellow producers such as Celanese Corp (CE.N) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB.N).

“It is a bullish time for methanol producers,” said Michael Morden, a portfolio manager at Mackenzie Saxon Stock Fund. The fund is part of Toronto-based Mackenzie Financial Corp, which owns 1.60 percent of Methanex, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The shale gas bonanza has revolutionized North America’s methanol industry. As supply has outpaced demand, the price of gas has fallen to a level profitable enough for methanol producers to revive mothballed capacity and build new plants.

The result: North America, which relied on imports for more than three-quarters of its methanol in 2011, will be able within a few years to produce most of the methanol it needs.

“It looks like North America will become self-sufficient over the next three to four years,” said Brahm Spilfogel, a senior portfolio manager at RBC Global Asset Management. The Toronto-based company owns 2.46 percent of Methanex.

Spilfogel expects North American imports to fall to about 1 million tons by 2015, a drop of more than 80 percent from 2011.

The region accounted for about 10 percent of global methanol demand of 62 million tons last year, data supplied by Jim Jordan and Associates, a privately owned U.S.-based consultancy, show.

Sometimes known as “wood alcohol”, methanol can be produced from natural gas or coal. In addition to fuel blending, it is used in the production of windscreen washer fluids, recyclable plastic bottles, plywood floors and synthetic fibers.

Importantly, demand for methanol is forecast by analysts to remain strong as more fuel is blended for new applications, such as powering ships.

“Demand growth looks to be stronger in the future than it has been in the past,” said Jason Chesko, director of investor relations for Methanex. “Greater use of green energy applications is causing demand to be higher.”

Toronto-listed shares of Methanex closed at C$42.57 on Wednesday. Two days earlier, brokerage firm Jefferies upgraded the company’s Nasdaq-listed stock to “buy” from “hold” and raised its price target to $54 from $40.

Thomson Reuters StarMine’s intrinsic valuation, meanwhile, rates the Toronto-listed stock at C$71.73.

The StarMine intrinsic valuation, which charts analysts’ growth estimates over five years and models the typical growth trajectory of companies over a longer period, rates the stock of LyondellBasell at $100.6 versus Wednesday’s close of $65.42.

CHEAP GAS DEALS

Gas prices have fallen 70 percent to about $3.90 per million British thermal unit in less than a decade, a period during which advances in hydraulic fracturing have brought vast North American shale fields into production.

Methanex took advantage of lower gas prices to lock itself into a 10-year supply contract with Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, in January.

Celanese Chief Executive Mark Rohr, also in January, said a long-term gas contract might be an option for his company too.

Jim Jordan and Associates forecasts that world methanol production will rise to 74.6 million metric tons per year by 2015, up 18 percent from 2012. North American output is likely to jump 132 percent to 3.95 million metric tons in the same period.

North America should account for 5 percent of world production in 2015, up from 3 percent last year, data provided by the consultancy showed.

Projects under consideration now could potentially add a further 11 million tons to U.S. capacity by 2018, it said.

Methanex, which has a market value of C$4.03 billion ($3.93 billion), is adding capacity at its plant in Canada’s Alberta province. And when a gas supply crunch idled its 1 million-ton-per-year plant in Chile, the company’s answer was to move it to Louisiana, a process due for completion by 2014.

In Texas, LyondellBasell will restart a plant this year and OCI Beaumont, a division of Egypt’s Orascom Construction Industries SAE OCIC.CA, restarted output in July at a plant unused for seven years.

“A lot of these plants are going to be a million tons or larger each, and each ton of product now goes for between $375 and $400,” said Gregory Dolan, acting chief executive of trade association Methanol Institute.

Spilfogel gave a higher estimate for contract prices in the first quarter of 2013, saying they had risen to about $500 a ton from $350 a ton in early 2010.

Either way, margins are good. Current industry estimates place the average cost of production at $150 to $200 per ton.

Some industry analysts expect North American producers to grab market share from their Chinese counterparts, whose costs are higher as they mostly use coal to produce methanol.

Demand in China, by far the largest methanol consumer, is expected to rise to more than 50 million tons in 2016 from 30 million tons last year, Mackenzie Saxon’s Morden said.

While North American producers will benefit, they will continue to face competition on the global market from methanol producers in the Middle East, where costs remain lower, said Brijesh Ramani, analyst at New York-based GBI Research.

The priority, said Spilfogel, is to satisfy demand at home.

“All of this capacity that is getting built over the next two to three years is essentially going to back out North American imports,” he said.