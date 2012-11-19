FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metinvest denies deal to buy U.S. Steel's Slovak unit
November 19, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Metinvest denies deal to buy U.S. Steel's Slovak unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA/KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian mining group and steel producer Metinvest METIV.UL denied on Monday a weekend newspaper report that it has agreed to buy the Slovakian subsidiary of U.S. Steel Corp (X.N).

U.S. Steel Kosice, Slovakia’s largest private employer with more than 11,000 staff, had already denied the same report, having said on Monday last week that investors had shown an interest.

“We did not buy,” Metinvest’s spokesperson Ivan Shmidik said on Monday.

On Saturday Slovak economic daily Hospodarske Noviny had said an agreement was signed late on Friday.

U.S. Steel Kosice is an important supplier for Slovakia’s booming car industry, the key driver of the small and export-reliant economy and one of the European Union’s fastest growing.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; Writing by Martin Santa; Editing by Greg Mahlich

