MetLife: No firm schedule on bank sale closing
April 27, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

MetLife: No firm schedule on bank sale closing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - MetLife (MET.N) cannot say with certainty precisely when the sale of its deposit-taking business to General Electric Co (GE.N) will close, MetLife’s chief executive said on Friday.

On a conference call with analysts, Steve Kandarian said the timing depends on a variety of regulatory approvals, and the schedules of those regulators to make a decision are not clear as yet. MetLife has said in the past it was targeting the end of the second quarter for the deal to close.

Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

