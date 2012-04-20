MetLife estimates Q1 loss of 9 cents per share

(Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N), the largest life insurer in the United States, said it estimated a loss of 9 cents per share for the first quarter after applying new guidance on deferred acquisition costs.

Analysts had been expecting MetLife to earn about $1.25 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MetLife also said it estimated first-quarter revenue of $16.69 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion.

Metlife shares closed at $35.38 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.