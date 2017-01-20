FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Media Markt trials service to rent drones, VR headsets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 20, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 7 months ago

Media Markt trials service to rent drones, VR headsets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Employees of German electronics retailer Media-Saturn switch on television in their European state-of-the-art store in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, September 18, 2014.Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Media Saturn, Europe's biggest consumer electronics group, is trialing a new service at its Media Markt unit to allow customers to rent devices such as drones or virtual reality headsets, in a bid to tempt customers to try out new products.

Media Saturn, part of retailer Metro, reported sluggish Christmas sales, hurt by consumers pulling forward purchases due to the "Black Friday" sale in November.

The new service allows customers shopping on Media Markt's website to rent products for one month or more and covers around 500 products, including a floor-mopping robot as well as more common items like smartphones.

"Shopping habits are changing. Consumers want more flexibility and more options," Lennart Wehrmeier, chief operating officer of Media-Saturn Deutschland, said in a statement.

Media Saturn is working with Berlin start-up Grover for the service, which is for now available only online, but may be extended to stores in the near future. The range of products will also be extended following the test phase, the company said.

"It reaches out to new target groups, speeds up customers' decision-making, and hence boosts sales," Michael Cassau, CEO and founder of Grover, said.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.