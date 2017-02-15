Germany's Metro plans to add 2,000 franchise stores in Russia by 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) - German retailer Metro, which currently has more than 200 franchise stores in Russia, plans to increase that number tenfold by 2020, Jere Calmes, the new chief executive of Metro Cash&Carry Russia, said on Wednesday.

"We are testing what works well and what doesn't in 2017. Then we have giant plans for 2018-2019 - to open 10 times more stores, more than 2,000 stores," Calmes told reporters in Moscow.

Metro Cash&Carry Russia is currently focused in the Moscow and St Petersburg regions. That will remain the case, although it could also enter new regions, Calmes said.