Kellerhals has filed legal challenge against Metro split: source

Shopping carts of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG are lined up at a Metro cash and carry market in the western German city of Sankt Augustin near Bonn in this May 5, 2010 file photo.

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Erich Kellerhals, the founder of Media-Saturn, has filed a legal challenge against plans by German retailer Metro MEOG.DE to split into two companies, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Shareholders in Metro overwhelmingly voted last month to back a plan to split off the group's wholesale and hypermarket food business from Media-Saturn, Europe's biggest consumer electronics group, by the middle of the year.

Kellerhals, who still owns a stake of 22 percent in Media-Saturn, suggested last month he was considering a legal challenge against the split.

A spokesman for Convergenta, Kellerhals' investment vehicle, declined to comment. Metro also declined to comment.