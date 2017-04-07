BlackRock's Fink a 'big believer' in Wells Fargo CEO
CHICAGO BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said on Friday he is a "big believer" in Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Tim Sloan and that the scandal-hit bank is now on a good path.
UK-based Metro Bank Plc on Friday appointed Alec Viney as director, commercial banking.
Viney, who previously worked at HSBC Holdings Plc, will be responsible for business customers in the south-east of England.
He will report to Andy Veares, director, large commercial banking.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
CHICAGO BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said on Friday he is a "big believer" in Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Tim Sloan and that the scandal-hit bank is now on a good path.
NEW YORK Swiss bank UBS AG reported Friday that profits for its Wealth Management Americas business rose 8 percent over last year as higher operating income, client activity and cuts to recruiting offset higher employee pay doled out to top brokers.