Metro expects one-off gain from Real deal in 2013

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German retailer Metro MEOG.DE expects the sale of some hypermarket operations in eastern Europe will bring it a one-off net gain of between 40 million and 50 million euros ($52-$65 million), to show up in its results in 2013.

First though, it will take a hit of 60-90 million euros in 2012 as it transfers stores and employees, Chief executive Olaf Koch told reporters after announcing the sale to France’s Auchan for 1.1 billion euros.

That hit will be more than compensated when the deal completes next year, Koch said.