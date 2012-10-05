Retailer Metro lowers 2012 profit expectations

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Metro AG MEOG.DE, the world’s fourth-largest retailer, cut its earnings outlook for 2012 on Friday, blaming rising unemployment in the euro zone and the sovereign debt crisis for putting a damper on profits, sending its shares sharply lower.

Metro said it now expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and before special items to amount to around 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in 2012, rather than matching the previous year’s EBIT of 2.37 billion euros.

Many retailers across Europe are struggling as consumers’ disposable incomes have been squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures, and confidence has been sapped by the euro zone debt crisis.

The world’s second-biggest clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST) last month missed profit forecasts, as grim economic conditions and a heatwave kept shoppers away.

For 2012, Metro’s target of sustainable sales growth remains unchanged, as do the goals for improving cash flow and reducing net debt, the company said.

Metro - owned 50.01 percent by the Haniel and Schmidt-Ruthenbeck families - has struggled to slim down to adjust to an economic slowdown in Europe.

It has long stated its wish to sell off Real and department store chain Kaufhof to focus on its cash & carry and consumer electronics stores, which it sees as having better long-term growth prospects as they expand in emerging markets.

Its new chief executive has sought to strip costs, lower prices and improve services, but while these efforts helped the group to eke out a profit in the second quarter, they have not boosted its share price enough to keep it in the top league of listed companies in Germany.

Last month Metro dropped out of Germany's blue-chip DAX .GDAXI index.

Shares traded 8.5 percent lower at 1346 GMT.