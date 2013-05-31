Metro says not interested in Rewe consumer electronics chain

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Metro MEOG.DE, the owner of Europe’s largest chain of consumer electronics stores, is not interested in a complete takeover of German rival ProMarkt, it said on Friday.

Rewe, one of Germany’s largest retailers, put ProMarkt and its chain of 70 stores up for sale earlier this month, saying it was unable to compete with competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com (AMZN.O).

Metro could be interested in buying up individual ProMarkt stores, however, in order to expand its Media-Saturn chain, two sources familiar with the matter said.

German magazine LebensmittelZeitung had earlier said Rewe had received expressions of interest from several parties, including Media-Saturn.