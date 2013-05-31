FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 4 years

Metro says not interested in Rewe consumer electronics chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Metro MEOG.DE, the owner of Europe’s largest chain of consumer electronics stores, is not interested in a complete takeover of German rival ProMarkt, it said on Friday.

Rewe, one of Germany’s largest retailers, put ProMarkt and its chain of 70 stores up for sale earlier this month, saying it was unable to compete with competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com (AMZN.O).

Metro could be interested in buying up individual ProMarkt stores, however, in order to expand its Media-Saturn chain, two sources familiar with the matter said.

German magazine LebensmittelZeitung had earlier said Rewe had received expressions of interest from several parties, including Media-Saturn.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich

