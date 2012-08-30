Metro in talks to sell some supermarket ops: sources

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s Metro AG MEOG.DE is in talks to sell its Real supermarket stores outside its home market, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, joining the ranks of retailers looking to slim down amid subdued consumer spending.

Outside Germany, Real is present in Poland, Russia, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine.

Metro has long stated its wish to sell off Real and department store chain Kaufhof to focus on its cash & carry and consumer electronics stores, which it sees as having better long-term growth prospects as they expand in emerging markets.

The sources said Metro was talking to several parties and one said international bidders were involved, though cautioned negotiations were at an early stage and a deal was not imminent.

Commerzbank analyst Juergen Elfers said a sale would allow Metro to cut some of its debt, which stood at 8.2 billion euros ($10.3 billion) at the end of the first half.

He mentioned French retailer Auchan as a possible buyer. A spokesman for the French firm declined to comment on Thursday.

Metro is not alone in wishing to sell operations in Poland and Turkey. France’s Carrefour (CARR.PA) is also reviewing the future of its operations there, the group’s CEO said as he presented details of a turnaround plan on Thursday. He declined to comment on Metro’s Real.

Many retailers are looking to slim down in order to focus on markets where they have leading positions and so maximize profits in a faltering global economy.

Metro is still considering its options for Real, including a sale, partial sale or keeping it within its portfolio, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch had said in July he would give an update on Real’s future at the end of the third quarter.

A buyer for the German operations may be hard to find. Big international retailers like Walmart (WMT.N) and Delhaize DELB.BR have already tried and failed to get a foothold in the German grocery market, which is dominated by discounters like Aldi and Lidl.

Shares in Metro were up 3.8 percent at 24.66 euros at 1100 GMT, against a 0.8 percent drop in the Dax index .GDAXI of leading German shares.

Metro shares have lost a fifth of their value over the last year as the economic climate worsens and shoppers rein in spending. The group is in danger of dropping out of the Dax at the next index reshuffle in September.

($1 = 0.7982 euros)