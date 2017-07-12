The logo of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG is pictured at a Metro cash and carry in Berlin in this June 10, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

DUESSELDORF German retailer Metro (MEOG.DE) will list as two separate companies after a German court gave the green light on Wednesday for the conglomerate to split its food business from its consumer electronics division.

Metro hopes the split will help the independent companies pursue more acquisitions and trigger a revaluation of the stock as Metro has traded at a discount to other pure wholesale retailers such as Sysco (SYY.N) and Britain's Booker (BOK.L).

Shareholders in Metro voted in February to back a plan to split the group's wholesale and hypermarket food business from consumer electronics retailer Media-Saturn by the middle of the year.

But Erich Kellerhals, the founder of Media-Saturn, as well as other shareholders, launched a legal challenge. Kellerhals has been at odds with Metro over its management of Media-Saturn and the split will limit his influence in the future.

Metro said in a statement that a Duesseldorf court had entered the planned split into the commercial registry on Wednesday, meaning the demerger had come into effect and any pending lawsuits could no longer stop the plan.

Metro said shares in Metro Wholesale & Food Specialist AG would be listed on Thursday, while the consumer electronics business - renamed Ceconomy - will trade independently for the first time.

The Metro cash-and carry business that serves independent traders, hotels and restaurants has 751 stores in 25 countries. Along with Real hypermarkets in Germany, Metro's wholesale and food unit had 2015-16 sales of 37 billion euros ($42 billion).

Ceconomy is Europe's biggest consumer electronics group, ahead of Britain's Dixons Carphone (DC.L), running more than 1,000 stores in 15 European countries, with sales of 22 billion euros in the 2015/16 financial year.

The consumer electronics sector is seen as ripe for more mergers as fierce competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN.O) squeezes margins. In May, Ceconomy reported a loss due to heavy investment before the split.

Shares in Metro, which have sagged on uncertainty about the court proceedings, were up 2.4 percent to 29.93 euros by 0949 GMT.

Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne expects the current share price of around 29 euros to be split into about 18.50 euros for the wholesale and food group and 10.50 for Ceconomy at the opening auction on Thursday.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jane Merriman)