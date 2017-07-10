Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, to expand its presence in the United States.

The deal, which includes an equity investment by Canadian pension fund CDPQ, will add about 120,000 internet and 76,000 video customers to Atlantic Broadband's U.S. base.

Cogeco said it expects MetroCast to generate about $230 million in revenue for 2017 and an adjusted EBITDA of $121 million.

MetroCast's network covers areas such as New Hampshire, Maine, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

Credit Suisse was Cogeco's financial adviser, Stikeman Elliott and Kirkland & Ellis LLP were its legal advisers. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP was Harron Communications' legal adviser.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)