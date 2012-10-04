FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint considering counter bid for MetroPCS: report
#Deals
October 4, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Sprint considering counter bid for MetroPCS: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) is in the early stages of considering a counter-offer for MetroPCS Communications Inc PCS.N to top Deutsche Telekom AG’s (DTEGn.DE) bid to combine it with T-Mobile USA, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Sprint is holding talks with its advisers to evaluate the feasibility of a higher offer, Bloomberg reported.

Deutsche Telekom is also prepared for a potential counter bid from Sprint Nextel and would consider better terms if necessary, Bloomberg said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

MetroPCS shares were down 1.4 percent at $12.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

