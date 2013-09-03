FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metso to sell some conveyor belt operations
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 3, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 4 years

Metso to sell some conveyor belt operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Finnish engineering firm Metso MEO1V.HE said on Tuesday it would sell some of its rubber conveyor belt manufacturing operations.

The operations comprise 27 locations with around 340 employees from Metso’s Mining and Construction segment.

The firm said it was divesting belt manufacturing, sales and services in Finland to ContiTech Conveyor Belt Group.

Conveyor belt sales and services in Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Norway and Southern Sweden will be sold to Lutze Group.

Metso did not give any financial details of the deals but said they would have no material effect on the company’s financial performance.

Reporting by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.