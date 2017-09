HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish engineering firm Metso MEO1V.HE will cut 660 jobs in Finland at its paper machine business, as part of its cost-cutting programme in the unit.

Metso estimated in August that it might cut up to 750 jobs.

Metso said it plans to spin off and list its pulp, paper and power (PPP) unit into a new company called Valmet to boost growth. Shareholders are due to vote on the plan later this year.