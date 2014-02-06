Cost cuts help Finland's Metso profit beat expectations

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish engineering company Metso MEO1V.HE reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit as cost cuts helped to offset a fall in sales, helping the shares rise 7 percent.

Metso’s fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA), excluding one-off items, rose 6 percent from a year earlier to 147 million euros ($199 million), beating the average forecast of 137 million in a Reuters poll.

Both sales and new orders in the quarter fell 10 percent as customers, particularly in the mining industry, held off from buying Metso’s crushers and grinders. It also forecast sales in 2014 to be “somewhat below” levels in 2013.

Cost cuts, however, helped boost its quarterly EBITA margin to 14.4 percent from 12.2 percent a year earlier.

Metso said in October it was stepping up its cost-cutting program in response to volatile business conditions, targeting 100 million euros in annual savings by the end of 2015.

In December, it spun off its pulp, paper and power unit so both companies could concentrate on improving their businesses.

The spun-off company, now listed as Valmet (VALMT.HE), separately announced on Thursday a quarterly adjusted loss of 25 million euros before interest, taxes and amortization. The company also forecast a fall in 2014 net sales.

($1 = 0.7390 euros)