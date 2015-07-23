Finland's Metso posts weak results, pays extra dividend

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish engineering group Metso reported disappointing quarterly results and trimmed its full-year profit forecast due to weak demand from its global mining customers, but soothed investors with an extra dividend.

Its share price initially dropped 6 percent on the results but rebounded after the firm released a statement saying it would pay an extra dividend of 0.40 euros per share, following a recent divestment. The stock was down 1 percent at 0937 GMT.

Metso’s second-quarter core earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) fell 28 percent from a year ago, to 94 million euros ($103 million), below a Reuters analyst poll forecast of 102 million euros.

The maker of grinding mills and crushers for miners as well as valves and pumps for the oil and gas industry said full-year sales would amount to between 3.0 and 3.2 billion euros, with a core EBITA margin of around 12.5 percent.

That compares to the firm’s previous forecast of 3.0-3.3 billion euros of sales and a margin at around 13 percent, while before the earnings report analysts had on average forecast full-year sales of 3.18 billion euros with a margin of 12.4 percent.

“We expect the demand for mining equipment, products and projects to remain weak,” Metso said in the report.

($1 = 0.9103 euros)