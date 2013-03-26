FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits in Oaxaca, Mexico: USGS
March 26, 2013 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits in Oaxaca, Mexico: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the southwestern coast of Mexico on Tuesday, shaking buildings in Mexico City, but there were no reports of major damage or injuries.

The quake was centered six miles west of Pinotepa Nacional in Oaxaca, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The state’s governor said on his Twitter account there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, which struck at 13:04 GMT (9.04 a.m. EDT), was 20.5 miles deep, the USGS said.

Some buildings in Mexico City were evacuated, but the mayor said on Twitter that there were no reports of damage.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Luis Rojas; Editing by Vicki Allen

