Mexichem declares force majeure on internal contract post blast: CEO

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexichem has declared force majeure on one internal contract in the wake of a blast at a petrochemical plant that killed at least 24 people, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Antonio Carrillo said in an interview on Friday.

Carrillo had previously said the company declared force majeure on “a few contracts”, but then later clarified it was one internal contract between Mexichem and its joint venture with Pemex, Petroquimica Mexicana de Vinilo (PMV).

He added that Mexichem would have a better idea of the impact of the blast on the company in the coming weeks.