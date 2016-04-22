FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexichem declares force majeure on internal contract post blast: CEO
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 22, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

Mexichem declares force majeure on internal contract post blast: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexichem has declared force majeure on one internal contract in the wake of a blast at a petrochemical plant that killed at least 24 people, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Antonio Carrillo said in an interview on Friday.

Carrillo had previously said the company declared force majeure on “a few contracts”, but then later clarified it was one internal contract between Mexichem and its joint venture with Pemex, Petroquimica Mexicana de Vinilo (PMV).

He added that Mexichem would have a better idea of the impact of the blast on the company in the coming weeks.

Reporting by Roberto Aguilar, Noe Torres and Tomas Sarmiento

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.