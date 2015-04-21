FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexichem's first-quarter profits fall on currency, financing costs
April 21, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Mexichem's first-quarter profits fall on currency, financing costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem (MEXCHEM.MX) on Tuesday reported a sharply lower first-quarter profit, hurt by currency exchange losses and higher financing costs.

The company reported a first-quarter profit of $18.97 million, down 61.5 percent compared with the first-quarter of 2014, when the company reported a profit of $49.2 million.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.44 billion, compared with $1.33 billion over the same period the previous year.

In its previous quarterly report, Mexichem said it would take a cost hit of $9 million in the first quarter of 2015 and $4 million in the second quarter, to restructure its operations.

Mexichem shares closed up 0.23 percent at 42.71 pesos before the company reported results.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
