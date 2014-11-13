Mexichem says may appeal USITC decision on China refrigerant

A general view is seen of the company Mexichem in Mexico City November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Wednesday said it may appeal a decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC ) that ruled out imposing duties or tariffs on refrigerant gases from China.

The USITC earlier on Wednesday determined that imports of a refrigerant from China had not harmed U.S. industry.

Mexichem said in a statement that it was considering appealing USITC’s decision which went against a determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce that the Chinese imports were subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value. [ID:nL2N0SA1EA]

Mexichem said in the statement that its refrigerant gases business represented 3 percent of its sales.

Analysts from Credit Suisse said in a report that Mexichem shares would likely fall on the news since the company management had been optimistic about the possibility of duties being slapped on Chinese imports.