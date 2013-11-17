Seven bodies found in hidden graves near Acapulco: reports

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The bodies of seven people were found buried in several hidden graves in a rural area near the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, local media reported on Saturday.

An anonymous caller alerted police to bodies buried in the town of El Cayaco near the Pacific coast in Guerrero state, the reports said.

The seven bodies, all men, were found in five graves, magazine El Proceso said on its website.

The bodies were already decomposed, the newspaper Reforma said.

Six other bodies were found on Thursday in hidden graves in El Salto, another small town in the rural area outside of Acapulco, once a fashionable international resort.

On Friday, 18 bodies were found buried in several buildings in Michoacan, which borders Guerrero to the north.

Almost 80,000 people have died since former President Felipe Calderon launched a campaign against drug cartels in 2006.

Since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office last December, the number of killings has fallen slightly. But the violence has continued and even spread to new areas, with no major changes in security strategy, according to analysts.