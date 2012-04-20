FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Road accident kills 30 in eastern Mexico: TV
April 20, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Road accident kills 30 in eastern Mexico: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At least 30 people have died in a road accident after a truck crashed into a bus in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, local media said on Friday.

Veracruz government spokeswoman Gina Dominguez told Milenio television the accident took place early on Friday on a road near the state’s northern border with neighboring Tamaulipas.

According to initial investigations, the vehicles collided after the trailer decoupled from the truck, she said. Emergency services were attending to the victims, Dominguez added.

Local media said more than 20 people were also injured in the accident, which occurred in a part of Mexico that has been plagued by drug-related gang violence in recent years.

Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Vicki Allen

