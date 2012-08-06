FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head-on collision kills 16 in northern Mexico
August 6, 2012 / 11:15 PM / 5 years ago

Head-on collision kills 16 in northern Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Sixteen people died Monday in the northern Mexican state of Sonora when a tractor-trailer collided head-on with a pickup truck filled with passengers, an official with the state government said.

The collision occurred on the Caborca-Sonoyta state highway when the Ford pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic, crashing into the Kenworth tractor-trailer. Upon impact, the pickup truck burst into flames, killing 14 people inside the vehicle, according to Sandra Hurtado, a spokeswoman with the Sonora state police.

Two others in the tractor-trailer were killed, including a 10-year-old boy.

A man, woman and two children with serious injuries were sent to the Caborca General Hospital for treatment.

Reporting By David Alire Garcia; Editing by Stacey Joyce

