FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Mexico City building site collapse kills seven
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 11, 2017 / 12:17 AM / 4 months ago

Mexico City building site collapse kills seven

Members of the Red Cross arrive outside a building after a structural collapse in a car park under construction in Mexico City, Mexico April 10, 2017.Henry Romero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Concrete slabs collapsed on workers building a car park in Mexico City on Monday and at least seven people were killed and 10 injured, emergency services said.

Rescue workers were checking for survivors at the site in the western part of the capital, Fausto Lugo, head of the city's emergency services, told Mexican television.

Video footage and photos posted on Mexican media earlier showed firefighters and ambulance crews helping to free trapped workers from rubble, which was strewn with concrete slabs.

Lugo said the collapse occurred when workers were attempting to place a concrete beam in the structure.

Earlier, Raul Esquivel, head of the city's fire services, told Mexican television there were 20 people injured aside from the dead, and some workers were still trapped.

Reporting by Dave Graham and Noe Torres; Editing by Robert Birsel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.