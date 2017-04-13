FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Bus crash with fuel tanker in Mexico kills at least 24
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 13, 2017 / 6:25 PM / 4 months ago

Bus crash with fuel tanker in Mexico kills at least 24

Firefighters work next to the charred wreckage of a fuel tanker truck and a passenger bus after an accident in Petacalco, in Guerrero state, Mexico, April 13, 2017.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At least 24 people were killed and nine were injured on Thursday in a head-on collision in southwestern Mexico between a bus and a fuel tanker truck which exploded, seriously burning some of the victims, authorities said.

Rescue workers were still clearing the site, said an official for federal police in Petacalco just inside Guerrero state where it borders neighboring Michoacan.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some of the victims were severely burned after the two vehicles smashed into each other near the Pacific coast.

The state government of Guerrero said in a statement that nine people were injured in addition to the 24 dead.

Police said the bus was traveling to the coast when it hit the tanker, which had left the port of Lazaro Cardenas.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear, the official said.

Reporting by Dave Graham and Uriel Sanchez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.