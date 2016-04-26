FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican senate approves air transport deal with United States
April 26, 2016 / 11:41 PM / a year ago

Mexican senate approves air transport deal with United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Senate on Tuesday ratified a deal with the United States that would boost competition in air transportation, paving the way for expansion of the world’s second largest cross-border market.

The deal, which both governments have already signed and modifies a 1960 agreement, aims to open up new routes for airlines to fly between the countries, and allow for an unlimited number of flights.

While some analysts welcome the deal, arguing it would lower airfares by boosting traffic, Mexican airline workers have complained it would put their companies at a disadvantage.

Writing by Dave Graham

