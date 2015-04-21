Mexico competition watchdog probes airline sector

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican regulators said on Tuesday that they were investigating possible monopolistic practices in the airline sector.

The probe is focusing on air transport services “for passengers and/or cargo, with origin and/or destination” in Mexico, the Federal Competition Commission, or Cofece, said in a notice, without giving further details.

Cofece said it was investigating “absolute monopolistic practices,” which it defines as agreements between competitors to manipulate prices, divide up markets, collude on bids, or restrict supply or demand in a market.