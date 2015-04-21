FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico competition watchdog probes airline sector
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
April 21, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico competition watchdog probes airline sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican regulators said on Tuesday that they were investigating possible monopolistic practices in the airline sector.

The probe is focusing on air transport services “for passengers and/or cargo, with origin and/or destination” in Mexico, the Federal Competition Commission, or Cofece, said in a notice, without giving further details.

Cofece said it was investigating “absolute monopolistic practices,” which it defines as agreements between competitors to manipulate prices, divide up markets, collude on bids, or restrict supply or demand in a market.

Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Simon Gardner and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.