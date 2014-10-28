FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire breaks out at Mexico City airport terminal, under control
#World News
October 28, 2014 / 12:34 AM / 3 years ago

Fire breaks out at Mexico City airport terminal, under control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A fire broke out at Mexico international airport’s Terminal 2 building on Monday, but the blaze was controlled without serious damage, an airport spokeswoman said.

TV footage showed smoke billowing from an upper section of the building and local media reported the fire broke out in an area that houses fast-food restaurants.

The airport spokeswoman said there were no reports of injuries.

Mexico’s government is planning to build a new $9.15 billion international airport near the current site that will ramp up capacity at the hub.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

