Mexico awards contract for one of airport's runways to local builders

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government airport operator on Friday awarded a contract to build one of the runways of Mexico City's $13 billion airport project to Mexican builders Coconal and Constructura y Pavimentadora Vise, an official said on Friday.

Coconal and Vise submitted a bid worth 7.9 billion Mexican pesos ($425 million) that won the highest number of points under the bidding conditions, Jaime Madinaveitia said at an event in Mexico City.

($1 = 18.5750 Mexican pesos)

