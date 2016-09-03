FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Mexico awards contract for one of airport's runways to local builders
#Big Story 10
September 3, 2016 / 12:51 AM / a year ago

Mexico awards contract for one of airport's runways to local builders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government airport operator on Friday awarded a contract to build one of the runways of Mexico City's $13 billion airport project to Mexican builders Coconal and Constructura y Pavimentadora Vise, an official said on Friday.

Coconal and Vise submitted a bid worth 7.9 billion Mexican pesos ($425 million) that won the highest number of points under the bidding conditions, Jaime Madinaveitia said at an event in Mexico City.

($1 = 18.5750 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
