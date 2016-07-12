FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mexico's AlphaCredit buys 95 percent of Finmart from EZCORP
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 12, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Mexico's AlphaCredit buys 95 percent of Finmart from EZCORP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican financing company AlphaCredit has clinched a deal to acquire 95.6 percent of local consumer lender Grupo Finmart from EZCORP Inc (EZPW.O) and minority shareholders, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The deal is subject to approval by Mexico's Federal Commission of Economic Competition.

Finmart is valued in total at $50 million, according to EZCORP and Finmart, and the acquisition expands AlphaCredit's presence in the consumer lending sector.

Alpha Credit, which is headquartered in Mexico City, holds a credit portfolio of 1.6 billion pesos ($87.52 million).

Reporting by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.