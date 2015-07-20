FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eleven killed in ambush in northern Mexico - media reports
July 20, 2015 / 4:38 AM / 2 years ago

Eleven killed in ambush in northern Mexico - media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Eleven men were killed and five others wounded in an ambush in a rural part of northern Mexico on Saturday evening, local media reported on Sunday.

The group had been traveling on a dirt road in the San Dimas municipality in the hills in Durango state when they were ambushed by unidentified people who later fled, media quoted the state attorney general’s office as saying.

The municipality is near the border with Sinaloa state, the home of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who broke out of a high-security prison earlier this month for the second time.

The 11 dead, who were all men, had bullet wounds to various parts of their bodies, according to the reports.

Representatives for the state attorney general’s office and state public security ministry could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
