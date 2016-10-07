The America Movil logo is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY Shareholders of Mexican telecoms giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) have approved a proposal to delist shares from the Nasdaq and Latibex stock exchanges, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

America Movil also said it would offer shareholders the choice to receive the second part of their ordinary dividend in cash or in shares and would publish more information about the terms and conditions of exercising dividends in coming days.

(Reporting by Natalie Schachar)