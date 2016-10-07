Verizon pushes for $1 billion discount on Yahoo deal: New York Post
Verizon Communications is pressing for a $1 billion discount off its pending $4.8 billion agreement to buy Yahoo , the New York Post reported, citing sources.
MEXICO CITY Shareholders of Mexican telecoms giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) have approved a proposal to delist shares from the Nasdaq and Latibex stock exchanges, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
America Movil also said it would offer shareholders the choice to receive the second part of their ordinary dividend in cash or in shares and would publish more information about the terms and conditions of exercising dividends in coming days.
(Reporting by Natalie Schachar)
SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co said it expects third-quarter operating profit grew 5.6 percent, beating estimates, as a pickup in chip and display earnings likely offset the impact of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone recall.
United Technologies Corp, maker of Pratt & Whitney engines, said on Thursday it would cut the overall size of its pension liabilities by about $1.77 billion in 2016.