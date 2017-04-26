FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
America Movil expects approval for Telmex plan in months
#Big Story 10
April 26, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 4 months ago

America Movil expects approval for Telmex plan in months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The America Movil logo is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City August 12, 2015. Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms company America Movil has submitted its proposal for separating a part of its fixed-line unit Telmex from the rest of the company, and expects approval in coming months, a company executive said Wednesday.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) on March 8 gave America Movil 65 working days to propose a plan for the legal separation, part of a bid to open up infrastructure to competitors.

"The Federal Telecommunications Institute is already studying our proposal and has 65-70 days to respond," chief executive Daniel Hajj said on a conference call with analysts.

America Movil, owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, will have up to two years to implement the Telmex separation once a plan is approved.

Telmex offers fixed telephone lines and the Internet.

America Movil posted a sevenfold increase in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, boosting its shares by more than 3 percent.

Reporting By Sheky Espeojo, Writing By Mitra Taj

