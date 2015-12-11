Slim holding companies spend $416 million on America Movil stock

The America Movil logo is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Billionaire Carlos Slim’s bank and his holding company bought up almost 500 million America Movil (AMXL.MX) shares in the last few months, according to a Securities Exchange Commission filing on Friday.

The bank, Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GFINBURO.MX), and holding company Inversora Carso, have spent $416,460,382 buying 474,120,133 shares, since their last report in August.

The funds to purchase the shares came from working capital at Inbursa and Inversora Carso, the filing said.

America Movil shares were down 0.86 percent at 12.62 pesos in morning trading.