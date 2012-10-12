FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's America Movil ends deal to buy Digicel
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 12, 2012 / 3:10 AM / in 5 years

Mexico's America Movil ends deal to buy Digicel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of America Movil is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's new corporate offices in Mexico City February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Latin America’s biggest cell phone company America Movil (AMXL.MX) has pulled out of a deal to buy Digicel’s DIGHL.ULoperations in El Salvador, it said on Thursday.

America Movil has “ended the signed agreement to acquire 100 percent of the operations of Digicel in El Salvador”, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

America Movil, owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, added that Digicel agreed with the decision.

Last year, El Salvador’s competition watchdog said America Movil would have to give up 20 megahertz of spectrum if its proposed acquisition of Digicel’s operations in the Central American country was to be approved.

Reporting By David Alire Garcia; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.