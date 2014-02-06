FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
America Movil seen reporting higher fourth-quarter profit
February 6, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

America Movil seen reporting higher fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of America Movil is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - America Movil, Latin America’s largest phone company, is likely on Tuesday to report higher fourth-quarter profit despite increasing competition and regulations, according to analysts.

The company (AMXL.MX)(AMX.N), controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, is expected to report quarterly profit of 16.86 billion pesos ($1.3 billion), according to estimates by five analysts in a Reuters survey.

America Movil is facing tough new rules in its core market of Mexico, where the government is trying to increase competition. Analysts expect a slight pickup in revenue that combined with lower costs will boost profit.

Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

