Mexico's America Movil beats fourth-quarter view as taxes drop

The logo of America Movil is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - America Movil (AMXL.MX), Latin America’s biggest phone company, on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a drop in taxes and a slight pick-up in revenue.

The company, which has been trying to attract customers to more lucrative mobile data contracts, said revenue from services increased just 0.8 percent from the year-earlier period. America Movil has been facing increased regulation and competition in most of Latin America.

The company, controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, reported a fourth-quarter profit of 17.2 billion pesos ($1.31 billion), up from 14.9 billion pesos a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16.86 billion pesos, according to a Reuters survey.

Revenue rose 3 percent to 204 billion pesos, helped by a 22.5 percent jump in equipment sales.

It was not immediately clear why the company’s tax bill was more than 70 percent lower than the year-earlier period. Company executives will hold a conference call for analysts at 1500 GMT on Wednesday.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 1.4 percent to 63.5 billion pesos, also beating analysts’ expectations.

The company had 270 million mobile phone customers at the end of December, up 3.2 percent from the year earlier.

Shares in America Movil closed up 2.51 percent at 14.32 pesos ahead of the results.

($1 = 13.09 pesos at end December)