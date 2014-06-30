FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Slim buys AT&T's America Movil stake for $5.57 billion
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 30, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Slim buys AT&T's America Movil stake for $5.57 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim arrives to the opening of the Inbursa Aquarium in the wealthy neighbourhood of Polanco in Mexico City May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) said on Monday it had sold its equity in America Movil (AMXL.MX) for $5.57 billion to a company controlled by Carlos Slim, allowing the billionaire to tighten his grip on the giant Mexican telecoms company.

On Friday, Slim’s real estate company Inmobiliaria Carso announced it was going to buy the stock, which AT&T said in May it would sell to help it gain regulatory approval for its purchase of DirecTV DTV.O.

The stock purchase gives Slim even more control over America Movil, his principal cash cow. Slim’s firms and family already control more than 50 percent of America Movil’s voting stock.

AT&T said in a filing it sold the stock comprising 72.8 million “L” shares and 5.74 billion “AA” shares, which do not regularly trade.

America Movil shares closed up 1.2 percent at 13.45 pesos ($1.04) per share.

($1 = 12.9707 Pesos)

Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Dave Graham and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.