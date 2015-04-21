FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
America Movil first-quarter profit seen lower on currency losses
April 21, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 2 years ago

America Movil first-quarter profit seen lower on currency losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Telecommunications giant America Movil expects to see net profit reduced by 3.0 percent in the first quarter of 2015, compared to a year earlier, affected by the general depreciation of Latin American currencies compared to the dollar.

The company, controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim and his family, is expected to report a first-quarter profit of 13.464 billion pesos ($882 million), down from 13.887 billion pesos in the year-earlier period, according to a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Revenue is expected to rise 12.6 percent, helped by the addition of Telekom Austria, analysts said.

Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Bernard Orr

