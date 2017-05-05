Oil up on expectations of extended, possibly deeper, output cut
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday, bolstered by confidence that top exporters will this week agree to extend supply curbs, with suggestions the cuts could even be deepened.
MEXICO CITY Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) has received a green light from the telecoms regulator IFT to buy rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, the telecoms giant said on Thursday.
The company also said it expects to complete the acquisition, which boosts its offer of high-speed data services, in the second quarter of 2017.
In November, America Movil said its wireless subsidiary had agreed to purchase 60 MHz of spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band. It did not disclose the terms of the deal.
Mexico's president, Enrique Pena Nieto, pushed through reforms designed to curb Slim's dominance of the local telecommunications market.
The profit margin of America Movil, Latin America's largest phone company, has shrunk to less than 30 percent, from more than 45 percent, since the reform.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Randy Fabi)
LONDON The euro surged in morning trade in Europe on Monday after German leader Angela Merkel pointed to a weak euro and extremely loose monetary policy as causes of Germany's large trade surplus.
FRANKFURT Discord between the euro zone's three largest countries is stalling the European Central Bank's efforts to come up with a way to force euro clearing out of London and put it under its watch, three sources told Reuters.